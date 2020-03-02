Prof. Ayub Khan appointed MANUU’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Eminent academician and mathematician, Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MANUU have assumed the charge of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor (in-Charge) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University as per the directions received from the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

According to a notification issued by Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c, MANUU, Prof. Ayub Khan took charge of Vice-Chancellor Incharge in the afternoon of February, 28 from outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz.

He is been appointed as officiating Vice-Chancellor under Statute 2 (7) of MANUU Act, 1996.

Prof. Khan was appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of MANUU on 27th March 2019. Earlier, he was serving as Professor, Mathematics at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and was associated with Delhi University also.

Prof. Khan is an expert in dynamical systems and chaos control. He did his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Delhi. Having 34 years of teaching & research experience, he served in different capacities, including Chief Proctor of Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University and is also a member of many learned societies. 15 doctoral research works were completed under his supervision.

In his illustrious academic career, he has 126 research papers published in national and international journals to his credit. He also presented papers in Seminar/Conferences in India and abroad, as well as attended many seminars and symposiums as a speaker and chaired the sessions. He is co-author of the book “Calculus and Geometry for Physical and Applied Physical Sciences” published in 2007.

SIASAT NEWS