Prof Chhagan Bhai Patel is new ABVP head, Nidhi Tripathi remains Gen Sec

New Delhi, Dec 15 : The ABVP has unanimously elected Professor Chhagan Bhai Patel from Gujarat as its President. Meanwhile Delhi’s Nidhi Tripathi remains the National General Secretary of the students body of RSS.

The announcement was made on Tuesday from the ABVP central office in Mumbai. According to the statement issued by Election Officer Dr. Uma Shrivastava, the tenure of both the posts will be one year and both the elected representatives will assume office in the 66th National Session of December 25-26, in Nagpur.

Patel, 55, is originally from Mahesana district of Gujarat. A Phd in Pharmacy, a Professor and Principal in ‘Sarvajanik Pharmacy College’ of Mahesana, Patel founded the Faculty of Pharmacy of Gujarat Technical University.

“Since 1996, he has served for technical education and as city vice president, city president and state vice president. He was President of ABVP Gujarat State from the year 2013 to 2016 and National Vice President from the year 2016 to 2019,” said a statement from ABVP profiling him.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Tripathi, 27, who holds her position this time as well, is a product of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Earlier, she represented ABVP as the presidential candidate in the JNU Students Union Election in 2017. Back in 2016, she was at the forefront of the counter-protest against the alleged anti-India slogans raised in JNU that created headlines.

