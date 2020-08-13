Prof. Hangloo awarded ‘honourary rank of colonel’

Hyderabad: Former Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University, West Bengal and Allahabad Central University, Prof Rattan Lal Hangloo has been awarded the honorary rank of Colonel for his exemplary work that he has done both as an academic and an administrator.

Being conferred with the rank of colonel, which is a senior position in the Indian army is ‘a great honour’ for a civilian. The Government of India confers such positions on meritorious persons. This is like awarding of honorary doctorate degree to recognise people in different walks of life.

Rattan Lal Hangloo has served as professor at the University of Hyderabad for long years.

An authority on the history medieval India, he served for 38 years in various universities. He also headed chairs of Indian history abroad. He is a senior Full Bright and DAAD scholar.

Hangloo has now joined as honorary vice chancellor of Noble International University Toronto Canada.