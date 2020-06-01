Prof. Haragopal to meet CM KCR over the Varavara Rao release

Hyderabad: Noted intellectual from the state Prof. Haragopal has decided to meet the chief minister of the state KCR over the issue of the release of famous human rights activist Varavara Rao from a Mumbai jail. He sought the appointment of the CM today by writing a letter to him. He would bring issues like the release of Varavara Rao either on bail or parole or shifting of Rao to a Hyderabad hospital for better treatment.

He would also raise the issue of holding a vide conference of Rao with his family members. Haragopal would also tell the CM about the role played by Rao in separate Telangana state agitation on behalf of the state unit of Forum against Repression.

