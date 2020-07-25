Prof Kodandaram to contest for MLC seat

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 25th July 2020 12:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: Founder president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Prof Kodandaram gears up to contest for MLC seat in order to challenge KCR. He is likely to make his electoral debut from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency.

Kodandaram who has floated a separate political party named Telangana Jana Samithi has decided to contest with the support of opposition parties. He is famous among unemployment youth, students and government servants. Congress, TDP, CPI, CPIM and CPIML and other parties have announced support to Kodandaram.

Election for two graduate constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad are to be held. Top leaders from various political parties including ruling TRS are in the race for a berth in the Upper House of the state from the two constituencies. The term of each member would be six years.

The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat is presently held by TRS Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. His term will expire in February, 2021.

Source: Siasat news
Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close