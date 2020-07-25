Prof Kodandaram to contest for MLC seat

Hyderabad: Founder president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Prof Kodandaram gears up to contest for MLC seat in order to challenge KCR. He is likely to make his electoral debut from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency.

Kodandaram who has floated a separate political party named Telangana Jana Samithi has decided to contest with the support of opposition parties. He is famous among unemployment youth, students and government servants. Congress, TDP, CPI, CPIM and CPIML and other parties have announced support to Kodandaram.

Election for two graduate constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad are to be held. Top leaders from various political parties including ruling TRS are in the race for a berth in the Upper House of the state from the two constituencies. The term of each member would be six years.

The Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat is presently held by TRS Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. His term will expire in February, 2021.

Source: Siasat news