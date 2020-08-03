Prof S M Rahmatullah new I/c Vice-Chancellor of MANUU

Hyderabad: Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, an expert in the teaching of Public Administration has taken over the charge of officiating Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad from Prof. Fatima Begum last Friday on 31st July 2020, as per notification issued.

He is the senior most Professor of MANUU and has 38 years of teaching and research experience.

Prof. Rahmatullah who was discharging the duty of Registrar Incharge, MANUU prior to his new assignment had joined the University as Professor, Public Administration on March 1, 2007.

Prof. Rahmatullah was also appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadeveraya University (SKU), Ananthapur, AP in January 2019. Earlier, he also served as full time Registrar from February 2013 to January 2015. He also delivered valuable services in different capacities at MANUU including Finance Officer I/c; Dean (School of Arts & Social Sciences and Satellite Campuses), Head (Dept. of Public Administration & Pol. Science) and was also member of Finance Committee, Executive Council, Academic Council etc of MANUU.