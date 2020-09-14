Prof Shakeel Samdani inaugurates a legal startup by AMU students

Aligarh: Prof. Shakeel Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, AMU inaugurates a startup website (www.kaalecoatwale.com) by AMU students. While addressing the participants in an online inauguration ceremony, Prof Samdani said a very good step has been taken by the students.He likewise talked over the current status of education in the hour of this progressing pandemic and said that this pandemic has expanded a person’s contribution with innovation as individuals have no other choice at that point to embrace the online techniques for different assignments of life be it instruction or some other feature of life.

Prof Samdani said that it would be very hazardous to open educational institutions especially schools at this specific point of time as there is a ceaseless addition in the quantity of instances of the Corona Virus. He said that the health of students ought to be the primary goal. He urged students to work hard sincerely as there is no substitute to hard work. Prof. Samdani likewise said that society needs good quality legal experts. It is the duty of the society as well as the government to impart good quality legal education.

Further in the discussion Prof. Samdani welcomed the New Education Policy (NEP) announced by the government and said that, if implemented honesty, would bring a surprising positive change in the current educational framework and would help in delivering better professionals for the society.

Samdani addressed few questions

He also addressed a few questions by the attendees over legal rights and basic legal knowledge and answered them with excellency. He motivated the students to pursue legal education or any other field of interest with dignity and honesty as we are lacking these two in the current world.

Prof. Shakeel Samdani enlightened and viewed every other issue with the tint of motivation and Congratulated the Team KCW for their efforts and launch and wished them for the success with a hope that he may witness this website reaching milestones in the upcoming 5-6 years.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr Anupam Sharma, Member, Bar Council of India.

Online inauguration ceremony

This online inauguration ceremony was moderated by Anupam Gupta. Madhavi Gaur discussed in detail about the aims and objectives of the website and vote of thanks was proposed by Abhishek Gupta.

A very important role has been played by the other students including Abdullah Samdani, Secretary, Law Society, AMU, Razat Shandilya, Vikalp Sharma, Vaibhav Pachauri, Priyanshu Sharma in the event organisation. Along with them the program had 200 attendees in the meeting.