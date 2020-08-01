Prof SM Rahmatullah new VC In-Charge at MANUU

Hyderabad: Professor Fatima Begum retired on Superannuation today, Professor SM Rahmatullah, thereby relieving herself as Vice-Chancellor I/C of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Professor SM Rahmatullah, Registrar I/C, has taken over from her.

During her farewell organised by the Department of Education and Training, she expressed gratitude to the teachers, students, non-teaching officials and staff for their help when she served as VC In-Charge.

Begum also stated that Rahmatullah would help MANUU reach new heights.

The recently new retiree became a Professor at the Department of Education and Training in 2006. She took on the mantle of Dean of the School of Education and Training and Department Head while also serving as a member of the Finance Committee, Executive Council, Academic Council, and etc.

While Professor Shahida, Dr. Munawar Hussain, Mr. Mohammed Hashim Ali Sajid and others were there to pay their tributes for her service to the institution.