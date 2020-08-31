‘Profound sorrow’ at Mukherjee’s demise: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday expressed his “profound sorrow” at the passing away of former President and ministerial colleague Pranab Mukherjee.

“In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the Government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs,” Manmohan Singh said in his message.

Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening, at the age of 84. He was detected with Covid-19 as well as being on a ventilator following a brain surgery to remove a blood clot at Army’s R&R Hospital.

