Project director responsible for Arakkal’s death, says son

Dubai: The son of the UAE-based Keralite tycoon Joy Arakkal has filed a complaint with the Bur Dubai police, seeking a probe into the role of a project director in his father’s death, says Malayalam e-paper Manorama.

Arakkal was the managing director and major shareholder of the Innova Group. They were supposed to start a new project to produce potable water along with various products by processing petroleum at a refinery in the Hamriyah Free Zone.

As per the complaint, the project director had alleged that the project was delayed due to Arakkal and the altercation between the two over this led to his father’s suicide.

Earlier, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, the director of Bur Dubai police Station stated Arakkal committed suicide due to financial problems, ruling out any criminal suspicion behind the death.

According to Manorama, the Rs. 450-crore project was started six years ago and was significant for the Innova Group, which has a turnover of Rs. 2,000 crore. Another feature about the Innova project was that it required only one-third of the space and the fewer expenses than other large companies.



Arakkal received the best entrepreneur award in the UAE in 2018 for this project.

Arakkal’s son said that his father had lot of expectations over the project and that he was mentally distressed over the delay. The project was supposed to be started in March. The machinery for the project was imported from Italy and China.

Arakkal had committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23, according to the Dubai police.

His body was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday night in a chartered flight.

