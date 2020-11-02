Project MoUs worth Rs 35K cr inked at ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’

Mumbai, Nov 2 : The Maharashtra government on Monday inked MoUs worth Rs 35,000 crore with 10 Indian and five global companies at the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’ investor meet, officials said here.

These include seven agreements for setting up data centres, five for logistics and one each in the gas & fuel, chemicals, and electronics sectors, paving the way for the state to become a data and logistics hub in western India.

“Faith is of utmost importance… Both the investors and government have trust in each other. We are happy that all procedures have been completed in 60 per cent of the industries in the previous MoUs (June, 2020),” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction at the Industry Ministry’s performance, he said this is just the beginning and “the state is planning to bring in over Rs 1 lakh crore investments in the coming few months”.

“Today’s investment proposals worth Rs 35,000 crore shall generate over 23,000 jobs in the state. Maharashtra will not just emerge from the coronavirus situation, but will lead the whole country with more vigour,” Thackeray said.

In addition to the 12 companies which signed the deals on June 15, another 15 companies signed the deals in the presence of Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Minister of State for Industry Aditi Tatkare and other top officials.

They include: Data Centres like Netmagic IT Services (Rs 10,555 crore), Adani Enterprises Ltd (Rs 5,000 crore), Colt (United Kingdom, Rs 4,400 crore), Nxtra (Rs 2,500 crore), Princeton Digital Group (Singapore, Rs 1,500 crore), Mantra Data Centre (Spain, Rs 1,125 crore), and STT Global (Rs 825 crore).

In the logistics sector, the investors include: EMR India (Singapore, Rs 4,310 crore), Malpani Warehousing & Industrial Park (Rs 950 crore), Ishwar Logistics Park (Rs 395 crore), Pareba Logistics Park (Rs 381 crore), and Evermint Logistics (Rs 350 crore).

The remaining are: Bright Sino Holdings (Rs 1,800 crore), Mitsubishi Electronics (Japan, Rs 490 crore) and Oriental Aromatics (Rs 265 crore), said an official.

In June, the state had signed 12 MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore at the height of the lockdown, encompassing automobiles, food processing, engineering, logistics, IT and chemical sectors with Indian and global companies.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.