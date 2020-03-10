Prominent architect Syed Ata Hussain Anjum passes away

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Syed Ata Hussain Anjum prominent architect and builder, died today at Care hospital Mozam Jahi Market. He was the son-in-law of famous structural engineer Vali Quadri.

He is survived by a wife and three daughters. He was president of Alam Gir Masjid and was involved in a lot of educational activities.

He was the founder vice chairman of the Cresent education society which runs Cresent junior college and was a member of Islamia educational society Monda market.

His Brother was a famous Cricketer Mumtaz Hussain (Ranji Player).

He had recently started an initiative at a mosque in the Shantinagar area of AC Guards which opened its doors for hundreds of students to help them prepare for various competitive exams including national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) for medical courses, and civil services.



Experts drawn from various fields will train students on how to plan, prepare and appear for competitive examinations at the national and state level. Classes will be held at the expert coaching center daily from March 2 for students planning to take entrance tests for various professional courses beginning next academic year. Separate classes will be held those appearing for public service exams.

The first floor of Alamgir mosque near Mahavir Hospital has been allotted for the coaching-cum-study center. The coaching program called “connect with mosque”, will be held during nights and students can use the mosque premises to prepare for competitive exams. Apart from experts, there will be trained teachers to guide students. This is the first time in Hyderabad that a mosque will double up as a coaching center for academic and career enhancement.



Syed Ata Hussain Anjum, president of Alamgir Masjid committee, few days ago told TOI that they had taken up an educational-cum-job coaching campaign, “Excel 2020 plus”, to keep students abreast of latest developments in all fields and to enable them to crack tough competitive examinations. “Many students cannot afford tuition fees to take coaching at leading coaching centers,” he said.