Prominent city folk turn up for Mohammed Pahelwan’s funeral

Hyderabad: After Mohammed Pehelwan’s death, many prominent city folk like Khan Lateef Khan, Editor of The Munsif Daily and Zahid Ali Khan, Chief Editor of Siasat to his residence to pay their condolences. Pehelwan was major stalwart in the socio-political life of the Barkas and Chandrayangutta areas. Photo:( Laeeq)