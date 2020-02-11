menu
Prominent city folk turn up for Mohammed Pahelwan’s funeral

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Updated: February 11, 2020, 7:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: After Mohammed Pehelwan’s death, many prominent city folk like Khan Lateef Khan, Editor of The Munsif Daily and Zahid Ali Khan, Chief Editor of Siasat to his residence to pay their condolences. Pehelwan was major stalwart in the socio-political life of the Barkas and Chandrayangutta areas. Photo:( Laeeq)

