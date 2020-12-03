Prominent HK pro-democracy activist jailed

Hong Kong, Dec 3 : Joshua Wong, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, along with two others — Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow — were sentenced to 13.5, seven and 10 months in prison, respectively, for besieging the city’s police headquarters in June 2019.

Wong, Lam and Chow, who were leaders and members of the disbanded Demosisto, a pro-democracy group advocating the city’s independence, were sentenced on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency.

They three have been accused of inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly, organizing an unauthorized assembly, and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

On November 23, the three had appeared at West Kowloon Court for trial and pleaded guilty.

In August, Wong was also charged for participating in a banned vigil marking the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in China.

Despite the ban imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands attended the June 4 vigil to mourn those who died in the crackdown 31 years ago.

