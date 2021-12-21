Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Yusuf Islahi passes away

Acclaimed Islamic scholar and author of various books Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Islahi breathed his last at a hospital in Noida on Tuesday (December 21) after a brief illness.

Bon on July 9, 1932, in Formulli, Attoc district (now in Pakistan), Maulana Yusuf Islahi obtained his primary education at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He took up Islamic Studies at Mazahir Uloom, went on for higher studies, and Fazeelat from Madrasatul Islah, Sarai Mir. He memorized the Quran and learned Tajweed.

He was a student of Maulana Akhtar Ahsan Islahi for four years, under whom he obtained Sanad Fazilat with distinction. Islahi had been the editor of the magazine titled “Zikra Jadeed” for close to 40 years. He authored and published over 60 books in his lifetime, some noteworthy mentions are Aadab e Zindagi, Asan Fiqh, Islami Muashrah, and Guldasta-e-Hadith.

Quite a few books authored by Maulana Islahi have been translated into English and Hindi among other languages. He joined the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind when he was 25, holding various positions at different times. The scholar was also a member of Markazi Majlis Shura for five terms. He also guided many educational and welfare institutions.

He was also the Nazim (President) of the Jamiatus Salehat, Rampur, a distinctive school focussing on higher Arabic and Islamic education for girls. He also guided Markazi Darsgahe Islami, Rampur. Maulana Islahi was also the patron of the Islamic Circle of Noth America (ICNA).