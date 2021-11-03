Prominent lawyer Muzafferullah Khan daughter’s marriage held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The marriage of Hyderabad’s prominent lawyer Mohammed Muzafferullah Khan’s daughter was held at Exhibition grounds on Monday.

Editor Siasat Zahid Ali Khan, News Editor Amer Ali Khan and several other dignitaries including senior congress leaders and former ministers Geeta Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former cricketer Mohammed Azhauddin, congress leader Feroz Khan, TRS MLA Farooq Hussain and others were among the prominent invitees.

As many as more than five thousand persons have participated in the function.

Muzafferullah Khan aka Shafahat is the son of former legislator AP Assembly and Majlis Bacahao Tehreek (MBT) Mohammed Amanullah Khan.

His daughter has entered into the wedlock with Adnan Amanath Ali Khan who is the son of Adil Karamath Ali Khan based in London, United Kingdom.

During the marriage ceremony the former MBT President Majeedullah Khan Farhat and MBT corporator Amjedullah Khan Khalid had welcomed the guests