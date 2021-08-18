Prominent Telangana cleric Mufti Abdul Mughni Mazahiri passes away

Hyderabad: A well-known personality and eminent religious scholar of the state of Telangana Maulana Mufti Muhammad Abdul Mughni Mazaheri passed away Wednesday early morning after a brief illness.

He was the son of Hafiz Muhammad Abdul Ghani, former Deputy Nazim of Madrasa Faiz-ul-Uloom Saidabad, and elder brother of Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Abdul Qawi Sahib Nazim of Ashraf-ul-Uloom Hyderabad.

He was the Nazim of Madrasa Sabeel Al-Falah trust, vice president of Majlis-e-Tahfiq Khatam Naboot Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, president of city Jamiat Ulema Greater Hyderabad, patron of Ashraf-ul-Uloom Hyderabad trust and patron of All India Bait-ul-Amdad.

In addition, many charities and madrassas are running under his auspices.

His activities in Hyderabad have been exemplary and under his leadership the members of the city Jamiat Ulema Greater Hyderabad have increasingly participated in the performance of services during the the COVID-19 lockdown.

It is noteworthy that after the catastrophic floods in Hyderabad last year, he had dedicated himself to the service of the victims despite his ill health.

Note: His funeral prayers will be offered at the premises of Ashraf-ul-Uloom, Khwaja Bagh, Saidabad after Zuhr prayer on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.