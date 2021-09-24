Promote Salar Jung Museum at the global level: Telangana governor

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday emphasized the need to promote the city-based Salar Jung Museum at a global level. Soundararajan in her capacity as the Chairperson of SJM, chaired a meeting of board members at the museum.

“The Salar Jung Museum is known for its display of many prized masterpieces of art. It deserves to attract global level visitors,” Dr. Soundararajan said, according to a press release from her office. The governor encouraged the board to proactively promote the museum visits by students and youngsters so as to help them understand some of the rare objects of art, craft, and literature of the past.

Dr. Soundararajan also suggested the museum authorities ensure the best visit experience at the museum to the visitors. The governor also called for the protection and promotion of India’s ancient treasure of unique and rare art objects so as to help the future generations to get to know of our yesteryears.

She appreciated the modernization of some galleries at the museum in tune with the international standards and for better display and visitor experience. She suggested speeding up the modernization of the remaining galleries in the museum.

GHMC Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi, secretary to governor K Surendra Mohan, Osmania University vice-chancellor Prof D Ravinder, Anindya Dasgupta, and family members of the Salar Jung kin others were also present at the meeting.