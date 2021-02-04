Promotions for eligible Employees: Satyavati

Hyderabad: Tribal welfare minister, Satyavathi Rathod today said that the government will address the issues of employees on promotions and others as per norms. The minister assured that all the eligible employees, teachers, non teaching staff will get promotions. She held a meeting with officials and representatives of employee’s association’s gurukul teachers and others.Due to service rules causing a problem the government will take a look at them she said.

I will take up the issue with Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao to decide on the same, she noted.

The minister said that the eligible staff will get promotions, transfers as the government is for resolving their issues. People hope to get better education in gurukuls and joining their children.

The teachers and non teaching staff should offer best services to fulfill their aspirations the minister said. The government has started gurukuls for benefit of all communities she said adding that the officials take the development programs to people. Our aim is all round development by completing development works she added.

Source: NSS