Property details of officials will be in public domain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 : Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday that all public representatives, starting from sarpanchs to government employees from the entry level, will furnish their property statements every year.

Apart from placing these in public domain, the property statements of all the government employees and public representatives will be submitted to the Lokayukta every year, said Patnaik at BJD’s state council meeting.

He proposed before the council that property statements of sarpanchs, block chairmen, zila parishad presidents and vice-presidents, MLAs, MPs, ministers and the Chief Minister will be placed in public domain.

The Chief Minister also asked the party MPs to do it voluntarily and set an example for the entire country.

He said government employees starting from entry level to chief secretary will give property statements annually, which will be placed in the public domain and submitted to the Lokayukta.

Patnaik said Odisha will be the first state to take such a measure to curb corruption.

“Fight against corruption will help us in our fight against all ills of society,” said the Chief Minister.

He informed that 91 corrupt officials have been removed from service and their pensions have been stopped in the last one year.

Meanwhile, the BJD council meeting has proposed reservation in engineering and medical colleges for students of government schools.

