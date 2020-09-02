Property leader shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 2 : A property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday near the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.

The property dealer, Durgesh Yadav, was taken to the Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a monetary dispute was the reason behind the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) east, Charu Nigam, told reporters that one of the accused, Manish Yadav, had been arrested and a search had been launched for the other accused Palak Thakur.

The police said that the deceased had criminal antecedents and was a history-sheeter from Gorakhpur.

The deceased and the accused were both involved in a fake mark sheet racket and also real estate business.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are on.

–IANS

amita/dpb