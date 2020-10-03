Property owners become apprehensive as personal details made mandatory

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has made it compulsory for the non-agriculture property owners to give their personal details like religion, caste, mode of property acquisition, family details and their photograph apart from Aadhaar number and mobile number in order to update or register their property details on Dharani land portal.



Municipal and gram panchayat staff has been instructed to make door to door visit in their respective civic body limits to collect details and upload through a dedicated application (TS NAB). Municipal administration and panchayat raj departments have been instructed to complete it by October 12 in all aspects.

As per the guidelines issued by the government property owner will have to furnish details like, religion, caste, gender, Aadhar and mobile number. Property owners have become apprehensive due to the guidlines. They expressed fear that the data could be misused by some other body.

However details of nativity is not made mandatory as it got embroiled in a major controversy when the Telangana government had taken up Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS) in 2014.

The new exercise has been announced by the government to update or register unassessed properties, which were not in the municipal or Panchayat records. Even the details of assessed property records are being sought as many property owners have not updated their property details like mutations. According to the Times of India, maroon colour pattadar passbooks would be issued to non-agriculture property owners once Dharani is launched officially.

TOI quoted a senior official of the municipal administration department as saying “Many property owners have not given correct details of their properties. In case of GHMC, mobile number, house number, property details are available with the civic body. Since the data will be used for even property registration purpose, details like Aadhaar number, family members, owner or joint owners’ photographs, pattadar passbooks details are being collected. Apart from them, details like property usage, plot survey number, extent, undivided area and built up area should be incorporated in the records.”