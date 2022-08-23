Telangana BJP disassociates itself from Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has disassociated itself from party MLA Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad. “Our party respects all faiths and if anyone deviates from it, we will look into it,” chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Raja Singh was arrested following protests against him over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad in a video released by him on Monday night. Scores of people protested after it came to light, and demanded his arrest outside city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and in other parts of Hyderabad.

The BJP MLA from Goshamahal had released a video on Jai Shree Ram channel on youtube, in which he passed derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The BJP MLA called it “comedy”, also abused comedian Munawar Faruqui and his mother two days after the comedian’s show was held in Hyderabad.

“We are a national party which does not find differences between faith. The BJP treats everyone the same. We don’t subscribe to hate speech and if Raja SIngh has deviate from it, the party will look into it,” BJP’s Krishna Saagar Rao told Siasat.com.

Outrage over video, followed by arrest

Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

A huge number of cops have been deployed outside the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, and the old police commissioner office at Purani Haveli and other important places in the city after protests erupted against BJP MLA Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. It is unclear if there is additional security outside the BJP office as well in Hyderabad.

“….I thought to myself, He ( referring to comedian Munawar Faruqui) is abusing Lord Ram and Sita so I should research about this almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in the video. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Muhammad),” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh in the 10 minute-27-second video.

Senior police officials held a meeting in the morning and put the entire state police machinery on a tight vigil. A high alert has been unofficially declared in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, and Mahbubnagar, said senior officials.