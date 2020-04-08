Proposal to extend lockdown under consideration: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday that they were considering the proposal to extend lockdown.

He also said that they were also receiving suggestions an views from states and experts of the medical field on the issue.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he urged the people of the country with folded hands to strictly follow the lockdown and confine themselves to their homes. He said that there was no need to buy fresh vegetables and urge the people to keep a stock of one week of essential commodities.

He made it clear that the Central government was implementing the lockdown by keeping in mind the welfare of the People of the country. He also scoffed that there was a shortage of testing kits and added that the country has an adequate number or testing kits.

He said that they received two lakh kits on Wednesday. He claimed that they had not wasted a single Rupee during the last six years. Reddy also said that they were ready to take suggestions from opposition political parties

