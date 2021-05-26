Proposal seeks background check for non-Emiratis marrying UAE citizens

Abu Dhabi: Non-Emiratis wishing to marry United Arab Emirates residents should undergo a detailed background check for their good track and social ideologies, according to a proposal made by a member of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Tuesday.

Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi had made this suggestion to the minister of community development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, during a discussion on “Family Cohesion Policy” at an FNC meeting.

It is first essential to acquire a safety approval within the marriages between the UAE residents and non-Emiratis, he said.

“The reason for this is for the security authorities to first investigate and make sure that the non-citizen wife or husband had not embraced destructive ideas or extremist ideologies,” he told Khaleej Times.

The FNC report identifies 15 recommendations for the ministry’s community development efforts on “family cohesion and its role in achieving the goals of sustainable social development”, including stricter penalties for these families those who exploit children by exploiting them by filming them in offensive videos with the aim of circulating them on social media to increase their business or the number of their followers.

The report also recommended that the ministry develop an integrated program to reduce genetic diseases through pre-marital genetic testing, which would be coordinated with the relevant authorities.

The FNC report also proposes amendments to the licensing requirements for family counseling centers to ensure their effectiveness.

For those individuals who wish to get married, the report recommends, need to develop counseling programs for them and to provide a curriculum on family and marriage issues.