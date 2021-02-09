Proposal to prepare easy exam papers for SSC this year

Hyderabad: Compare to the previous SSC Board examinations in Telangana State, the exam this year would be easy due to coronavirus pandemic. This, however, does not imply that the quality of the exam would be compromised.

All the Board’s papers would be set out of the core syllabus. These examinations would be held from May 17.

The students would be given a wider choice in the questions. For example, a question shall contain two parts for the students to choose any one for their answer.

Telangana Commissioner and Director School Education A Devasena said there is not enough time left for the examinations, hence the Department of School Education has issued instructions to the teachers to teach the core subjects repetitively before the exams to enable the students to succeed in the exam. “This does not mean the students would not learn enough. We have selected the syllabus in such a way to teach the core aspects of all the subjects and to create curiosity among them,” Devasena said.

“For those students who cannot attend regular classes, self learning materials would be provided to them. We do not want the students to worry about exams. This initiative is only for the current academic year of 220-21 to lessen exam pressure from the students,” Devasena said.