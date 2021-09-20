Proposal to transform metro rail bogies into silence zones

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities may ban watching videos without earphones or speaking loudly on mobile.

The Metro Rail authorities have received many complaints of youngsters watching videos without earphones and speaking loudly on their mobiles which is causing inconvenience to other passengers.

It is said that such uncivilized behaviour of some youths is a cause of concern for not only those passengers suffering from high blood pressure and heart problems but other passengers as well.

The aggrieved passengers are demanding that the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities impose a ban on passengers watching videos without earphones or speaking loudly on mobiles to make their Metro Rail journey peaceful.

It is said that some people using the free Wi-Fi provided at the metro station or using their phone’s data make video calls and speak loudly with their friends and relatives during the metro rail journey.

Others watch videos without using earphones or listen to songs with a loud volume which causes great inconvenience to other passengers who opt for metro rail to travel peacefully.

After these complaints, the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities are seriously considering to convert metro rail bogies into silence zones. They are planning to first run an awareness campaign to make these youngsters realise that their uncivilized behaviour cause inconvenience to others and they should voluntarily abstain from such behaviour.

After this campaign the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities will finally declare the metro rail bogies as silence zones.