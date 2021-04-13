Cyberabad: Prostitution racket busted by cops in Hitec City

Hyderabad: A Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad police raided a star hotel in Hitec city and busted a prostitution gang operating with foreign girls and models on April 12..

While the organiser is on the run, five young women, one of whom was released, were taken into custody and handed over to Madhapur police.

According to Madhapur CI Ravindra Prasad, three young women from Uzbekistan and two young women from Delhi had booked five rooms in a one-star hotel in Madhapur. Two managers, Arnav and Prince, have been taken into custody. Jnana Shekhar Manikanthan (44), a resident of Sheikhupura, was arrested by the police as well.

After the bust, the Cyberabad police officials seized Rs 29,560 in cash, condom packets and a cellphone from hotel rooms. The police informed that the rescued women shall be handed over to rescue homes, and a case has been registered and investigation is underway.