Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, 6 Bangladeshis arrested

Hyderabad: Seven people including six Bangladesh nationals were arrested by the police as part of a prostitution racket being busted. Aside from the six foreign nationals, the other accuse is an Indian from West Bengal, said the Hyderabad police.

The Bangladesh nationals allegedly illegally entered the country without any valid documents for organizing the prostitution racket, said the police. The police have have seized Bangladeshi ID cards, passports, fake Aadhar cards and 10 phones from them in the bust.

The accused persons illegally entered into the country a few years back, without any valid documents, stated the police. They resided in Mumbai before recently moving to Hyderabad to organize the crime.

One of the accused, Atiyar Mondal, a native of West Bengal, trafficked Bangladeshi woman within the country for prostitution. The women from Bangladesh were forcefully dragged into the racket by Mondal on the pretext of providing them with job opportunities in India, the police said.

However, once they arrived into the country, they were forced into prostitution and given fake and forged Aadhar cards. Mondal brought the women to Hyderabad and handed them over to the racket runner Khausurdas and his accomplices.

Human traffickers with the help of local agents have been trafficking Bangladeshi women to gain illegal easy money. Efforts are being made to track down the illegal activities of agents and traffickers. The accused along with the seized property have been handed over to the station house officer (SHO), SR Nagar Police Station to initiate necessary action.

The arrests were made by the Commissioner’s Task Force, with assistance of the SR Nagar police.