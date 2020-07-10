Prostitution trade cracked down upon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT), Cyberabad cracked down upon a prostitution racket on Thursday at Madhapur’s Ayyappa Society.

The team had raided the location after getting information from sources.

Three women were rescued from the site. The inquiry revealed that the captured women were natives of neighbouring states who were secretly pushed into the trade.

However, those who spearheaded the racket managed to escape the site upon task the force’s arrival. The case against them has been registered and the investigation is in progress. The police are still on the lookout for the culprits.

A similar incident from Yapral in Hyderabad was reported by the Rachakonda police, where an inter-state gang had been operating. The arrested perpetrators running the racket were identified as Sukesh Ravan, Ranjish Rajan and Mithilesh Sharma.

Two of the Hyderabadi customers, P Saikiran and Mohammad Siraj, were also arrested at the site.