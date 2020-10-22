Proteas to host England for limited-overs series from next month

Johannesburg, Oct 22 : South Africa will be hosting England for three T20Is and as many ODIs behind closed doors from next month.

The T20Is will be played on November 27, 29 and December 1 while the ODIs are scheduled for December 4, 6 and 9.

The tour will be limited to the Western Cape with two ODI matches and two T20I matches to be played at Newlands Stadium, and one ODI and one T20I match at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has approved the plans after receiving the go ahead from the government which granted exemptions for inbound travel for the England players and management.

Eoin Morgan’s squad will depart from London on a chartered flight on November 16. The touring party will be based in Cape Town. Ahead of the T20Is, the squad will train at Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches – two T20s and one 50-over game – before the series starts.

“This is a wonderful boost for cricket,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Kugandrie Govender.

“The fact that England are the current World Cup champions will add tremendously to the two series and will give our own players every motivation to perform at their very best and challenge the acknowledged champions,” he added.

Tom Harrison, ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic.”

“Series against the Proteas are always exciting and intense. We saw that earlier this year in South Africa and we can expect the same this time around,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.