Protecting interests of 130 crore Indians is our priority: Modi

A+ A-

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that be it the senior citizens, divyangs or tribals, Dalits, or those who have been exploited or deprived, protecting the interests of 130 crore Indians and serving them is the top priority of his government. He was speaking after distributing equipment to differently abled people at the parade ground.

In his address, Modi said, “During the time of earlier governments, such camps were very less and such mega camps were hardly held. In the last five years, our government held about 9,000 such camps in different areas of the country because it is our top priority to protect the interests of 130 crore Indians.”

He said, “If anyone persecutes or makes fun of the disabled, the rules related to this have also been strengthened. A special drive for recruitment of the disabled has been launched and reservation has been increased from three per cent to four per cent. In higher education institutions, reservation has been increased from three per cent to five per cent for admissions. Skill training has been given to two lakh. Participation of divyangs in every field is a must, whether industry or sports.”

The Prime Minister said, “Around 27,000 people have been given equipment today. Some got tricycles, some hearing aides and some got wheel chairs.”

He said coming to Prayagraj is like a pilgrimage and always helps generate purity and energy.

Modi said, “I remember, in February last year, it was around this time that I came here during the Kumbh. As your Pradhan Sevak, I have the opportunity to serve thousands of divyangs and elders. And this time, I have got the opportunity to serve senior citizens.”

He said, “I believe that these tools are aides of your high spirits. Your real strength is your patience and your capability.

“During the rule of the previous dispensation, equipment worth less than Rs 380 crore was distributed to the divyangs, while our government has distributed more than Rs 900 crore worth equipment. That is, about two and a half times more. In the last four-five years, hundreds of buildings in the country, more than 700 railway stations and airports have been made accessible to the divyangs. The remaining ones are also being made accessible to them.”

He added, “The rightful participation of every differently abled youth or child is essential in the creation of a new India. Whether it is industry, service sector or sports, the skills of the divyangs are constantly being encouraged. We are constantly working to reduce difficulties in the lives of the senior citizens.”