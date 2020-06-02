Protecting yourself against Corona — with style

Surat: Bride and groom wearing face masks during their marriage ceremony amid ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Surat, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI31-05-2020_000178B)

Fashion changes with every season, and every time, fashion experts slip their way into business out of nowhere.

If there is a symbol of the current conditions and fear generated by the spread pandemic, it is the surgical face mask.

Photographs of people in masks illustrate, to their most, about how deadly the virus is, both in newspapers and social media.

The time has come now where wearing a face mask has become as important as putting on your clothes before leaving the house.

The masks began appearing almost immediately after the infection grew common, first in Asia, and then Europe. These days they are far and wide.

Face masks have become a good experiment everywhere. The ladies’ fashion designers and couturier are seen running their tools over them, portraying their creative skills.

Now, people can easily get face masks for every demanded occasion as the government has made it a compulsion.

For a wedding to transpire, one of its regulations states that every person attending the ceremony has to encompass a protective face mask and a pair of gloves in hands.

This gave rise to the idea of face masks complementary to the outfits of brides, bridesmaids, and other guests who don’t want to dull their wedding look under a piece of cloth.

Masks are now available in any cloth and color like cotton, silk, velvet, rayon cotton, linen, and satin. Finely decorative pieces are sold as per the wish by the client.

While the brides have got special options that it the ‘gold masks’ which are made on prior orders.

‘Mujtaba Jewelers’ a renowned name in the city now sells these gold masks on orders.

Dipti Mrinalini, city-based fashion designer said, “There is a change in shopping pattern of everyone. It has surely become a very essential item for everyone. My masks are my signature products as the fabric I use is my signature cloth. With cotton as the study recommend, we soak it before cutting it. Moreover, 15% of the profits are given to the weavers as extra income.”

“I am glad that I would be wearing a face mask complementing my outfit on my big day ensuring safety and the fact that it won’t hinder my bridal look,” said Fatima.

