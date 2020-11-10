Protectionism, xenophobia will make innocent suffer more: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Nov 10 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged global leaders to guard against any type of activities which are detrimental to international peace, security and development.

“Bangladesh is a flag bearer of multilateralism and strongly pursues international peace and security by its high presence in the UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding process. We have adopted the ‘whole of the society’ approach in realising the SDGs,” she told world leaders at a virtual event organised by Spain.

Her Spanish and Swedish counterparts, Pedro Sanchez and Stefan Lofven, respectively, also participated the event titled “Call for Action to reinforce multilateralism”.

Noting that the “recent trend of protectionism and xenophobia in some countries may bring further sufferings for the innocent people and adversely impact the peaceful multilateral environment”, Hasina said: “In today’s globalised world, constructive multilateralism is not an option; it is the only way-out for a rules-based international order and common progress of humankind.

“We are equally committed to implementing the Paris Agreement. As such, Bangladesh has been honoured to be chosen to lead the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum for the second time. We have also qualified to be graduated from LDC status in which the UN system played a crucial role.

“It reflects our commitment and trust in multilateralism.”

Highlighting the threats posed by the trend of protectionism and xenophobia in some countries in ending the pandemic, Hasina said that a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic effects will never be possible without multilateral efforts at the global level.

“Unless a multilateral effort is undertaken at the global level, global recovery will not commence and will never be sustainable.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” Hasina said.

She also said all the countries need to work together in order to reduce inequality, eradicate poverty and protect our planet by reducing carbon emissions.

She also noted that her country’s GDP registered a 5.24 percent growth in 2019-20 despite the pandemic thanks to the allocation of $14.14 billion, or 4.3 percent of the GDP, by the government to protect livelihoods.

She also said world leaders laid emphasis on shared responsibility and collective efforts for unified prosperity in the Political Declaration adopted on September 21 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN.

Noting the adaptation of the declaration also aims to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, she said that to achieve the benefits out of these international instruments, strong multilateralism is required.

“Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that global prosperity is embedded in collective actions, unity and international cooperation. History proves that any deviation from this united approach will only bring disastrous effects for humankind,” she added.

She noted that the spirit of multilateralism and international cooperation is enshrined in Bangladesh’s constitution, which states: “We may prosper in freedom and may make our full contribution towards international peace and cooperation in keeping with the progressive aspirations of mankind.”

Source: IANS

