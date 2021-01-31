Protest again gains momentum at Ghazipur, crowd swells up

New Delhi, Jan 31 : The farmers’ protest in the Ghazipur area at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border has gained momentum again as both the crowd and police deployment has swelled up.

The crowd is acting as a catalyst for the resumption of the protest that had started to fade out prior to the violence on Republic Day.

“People had started to pour in from January 28th night onwards. Before that, there were 2,000-3,000 people, which has now increased to more than 10,000,” said Pawan Khatana, Bharat Kisan Union’s Uttar Pradesh Member.

Khatana further emphasized that more and more people are now wading towards the protest site from various states, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

Various preventive measures have been put in place by the police and administration at the site, including suspension of internet, increased deployment of personnel and strict vigilance.

Police have also added multitudes of barricades to prevent protesters from entering the national capital. “They have set up more than 10 barricades at multiple sites to stop us,” said Vinod Manota, another leader of BKU.

“Earlier, there was ease of movement. Even police used to come to our side. After 28th, the situation has become tense at the protest site,” he rued.

The agitation has entered the 67th day at the second-biggest protest site. The farmers, bearing the Indian flag, could be seen raising slogans of ‘jai kisan, jai jawan’.

Speaking to IANS, BKU’s prominent leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We will not compromise under pressure. Once our farmer brothers are released and things are streamlined, we will talk to the government.”

