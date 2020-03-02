menu
2 Mar 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
Protest against CAA in Chennai enters 18th day

Posted by Qayam Published: March 02, 2020, 4:00 pm IST
Photo: ANI

Chennai: The members of the Muslim community continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) for 18th day on Monday at Washermanpet, Chennai.

The protestors shouted slogans of “Azaadi” and were waving the tricolour flag. The protestors also displayed placards and posters against the central government.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Source: ANI
