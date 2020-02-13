menu
search
13 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Protest against CAA-NRC and NPR at Unani hospital, Hyderabad

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: February 13, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Protest against CAA-NRC and NPR at Unani hospital, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Doctors and Medicos of Unani Hospital holding placards and shout slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while staging a protest against NRC, CAA, and NPR at Unani hospital, Charminar.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved