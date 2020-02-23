Protest against CAA: Road from Jamia to Noida opened

A+ A-

New Delhi: Commuters going from Delhi to Noida felt relief when the road from Jamia to Noida was opened.

It may be mentioned that on account of the protests against CAA, NPR and NRC, this road was blocked for the past 70 days.

The protestors have opened the road from Jamia (New Delhi) to Noida and Fareedabad.

Staff of Delhi Police is monitoring the traffic and transport.

It is reported that a group of protestors had already opened the road no 9 but the other group had closed it. Another group opened a portion of the road.

Police indicated that it is not known whether all the protestors at Shaheen Bagh protest consented to it or not. Shaheen Bagh protest was being criticized as it was causing inconvenience to commuters.