Protest against Centre’s Agri Bills, Raj Bhavan Gherao on Jan 19: Congress

Hyderabad: Demanding repeal of Agriculture Bills, Congress has organized a human chain in Khammam District.  Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Malu Bhatti Vikramarka lead the protest of the long human chain which was attended by men and women belonging to every section of the society to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.

Speaking to the media persons on the occasion, CLP leader alleged that the Modi Government is trying to weaken the farmer’s protest.  “Congress Party is organizing protests throughout the country in favour of the farmers.  We demand the government to withdraw forthwith the anti-farmer bills,” he said.

“The Committee formed by the Supreme Court includes those in support of the Centre’s Farm Bills,” Vikramarka said.  He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a U-turn after on farmers’ issues after meeting the PM Narinder Modi in Delhi. He alleged that the state government has closed the centres for purchasing the food grains.  According to Vikramarka, the All India Congress Committee had appealed for “Gherao’ of Raj Bhavan on January 19 not only to express solidarity with the protesting farmers but to demand decrease in the Petrol and diesel prices.

