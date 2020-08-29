Protest in Mauritius over the oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Johannesburg: Honking and drumming, hundreds of people have begun protesting in the capital of Mauritius over the government’s handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.

The protesters on Saturday waved the country’s flag and held up signs with messages such as “You have no shame“.

#Maurice #Port_Louis “Dehors !”, scande la foule monstre, à 12h15 sur la place de la Cathédrale à avant la marche contre la “négligence du gouvernement”. Drones interdits. ⁦@BBCAfrica⁩ ⁦@RFI⁩ ⁦⁦@Mediapart⁩ @BFMTV ⁩vidéo de la cathédrale : Pascal Laroulette pic.twitter.com/YGYbvuyUtd — Jean-Luc Mootoosamy (@supermootoo) August 29, 2020

'the 31-year-old fisherman who filmed the mother and baby, said he saw nearly 200 dolphins inside the reef Friday morning, 25-30 of them dead' https://t.co/h00qfZOZ9q #MauritiusOilSpill — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) August 28, 2020

The Indian Ocean island nation depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

We live in a stupid world… #MauritiusOilSpill pic.twitter.com/wQM7vFkZsG — 🌧Gagavirus🌧 #SMILE 🤡 by Matteo Molteni (@GagavirusByMM) August 16, 2020

Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it’s not yet clear what killed them. Some experts fear the chemicals in the fuel are to blame.

Residents and environmentalists have demanded investigations into why the ship strayed miles off course. Its captain and first officer have been arrested and charged with endangering safe navigation. The ship’s remaining fuel was pumped out before the vessel split in two.

