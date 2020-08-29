Protest in Mauritius over the oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Authorities said that at least 39 have washed ashore

This photo taken and provided by Georges de La Tremoille of Mu Press shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared an Äústate of environmental emergencyÄù late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. AP/PTI

Johannesburg: Honking and drumming, hundreds of people have begun protesting in the capital of Mauritius over the government’s handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.

The protesters on Saturday waved the country’s flag and held up signs with messages such as “You have no shame“.

The Indian Ocean island nation depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it’s not yet clear what killed them. Some experts fear the chemicals in the fuel are to blame.

Residents and environmentalists have demanded investigations into why the ship strayed miles off course. Its captain and first officer have been arrested and charged with endangering safe navigation. The ship’s remaining fuel was pumped out before the vessel split in two.

