Protest march against govt temporarily halted, not called off: PTI leader

Islamabad: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the protest march against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has only been temporarily halted and not called off.

The protest march was called off after PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was injured on Thursday in an assassination bid.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading the protest.

Taking to Twitter, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed asserted that the PTI’s long march has only been temporarily halted and not called off.

عمران خان کا لانگ مارچ عارضی طور پے رُکا ہے ختم نہیں ہوا 3 دن سے ایف آئی آر نہیں کٹی تھانے میں بجلی نہیں سیاسی درجہ حرارت میں کوئی کمی نہیں آئی ججز انتہائی قابل احترام ہیں لیکن تفتیشی نہیں نااہل غیر مقبول حکومت مکمل ناکام ہو گئی ہے پیمراکی ناکام سینسر شپ میڈیاکےخلاف سازش تھی — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 6, 2022

He also lamented the fact that a first information report (FIR) of the attack on Khan had not been registered despite the passage of three days.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz had said that Khan’s party PTI is in power in the Punjab province and the provincial government should tell why the FIR of the assassination attempt has not been registered so far.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar has decided to resign, saying that the matters were going somewhere else regarding the registration of the FIR of the attack on Khan, Geo News reported on Sunday quoting sources.

According to the sources, the IG has written to the federal government about the non-continuation of services. They further said there were tensions between the Punjab government and the IG over the transfer, posting and other issues. “I can’t work anymore,” Shahkar was quoted as saying in the report.