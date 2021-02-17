Protester at Singhu border creates ruckus, attacks SHO

New Delhi, Feb 17 : A protester at Singhu border snatched a police car, rammed it into the pavement after he was chased by PCR vans near the Mukarba Chowk, and then attacked the SHO Samaypur Badli with a sword.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and the police have arrested the accused.

According to sources, the accused identified as Harpreet Singh was in an inebriated state and snatched a policeman’s car at around 8 p.m. When he was chased by the police PCR vans, he rammed his car into the pavement and even attacked the SHO who tried to pacify him with his sword. The SHO received injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Sources also say that the accused is mentally unstable but the Delhi Police is verifying this claim.

“The accused has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway,” said a senior police officer.

