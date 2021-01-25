Protesters demand immediate re-building of Amberpet, Secretariat mosques

Jangaon: For the re-construction of two Secretariat mosques, ‘Tehreek-e-Muslim Subban’ (Muslim youth movement), Jangaon announced a ‘Zuher’ prayer program at 2 p.m. yesterday. Chairman Minority cell Jangaon Advocate Mohammed Jamal reached near the prayer site at Secretariat. But there was a strict vigil by the police and no one was allowed to enter the prayer site.

Speaking to the media persons Jamal Sharif demanded the state government to immediately construct the demolished mosques at the same place. The state CM must ensure that the mosque at Amberpet and two demolished mosque of the Secretariat are re-constructed forthwith.

“The Telangana State boasts to have friendly relations with the Muslim community. But the fact is that it did not fulfill its promise of 12% reservations to the weaker sections of the community. It’s more than four months the ‘Imams’ and ‘Mowazzins’ have not been given their honorariums,” Sharif said.

Two mosques- ‘Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi’ and ‘Masjid-e-Hashmi’ – which were inside the old secretariat was demolished in July 2020. The Government did not consult the religious scholars before their demolition.

Regular prayers were offered at both the mosques before the imposition of lockdown. After the lockdown, both the mosques were locked and no one was allowed to visit them. In the wake of the demolition, the CM expressed his regret and assured that the new mosques would be re-constructed in their places. But those in the know of the approved map of the new secretariat say that there is no marking for the mosques to be re-constructed in the map.