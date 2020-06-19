Protesting BJP youth workers burn Chinese flag in Goa

Panaji: The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, on Friday, burnt China’s national flag in Panaji to condemn the killing of Indian soldiers along the India-China border in Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters, Goa BJP general secretary Damu Naik told reporters that China was desperate because many manufacturing units were moving out of the country to India, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan province.

“China is rattled because many factories from that country are relocating to India because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic there,” Naik said, after several BJP youth wing workers burnt Chinese national flags outside the ruling party’s office in the state capital.

Naik also exhorted the residents of Goa to boycott purchase of Chinese goods, a practice which he said would weaken the Chinese economy, if implemented on a nationwide scale.

“China’s financial strength is dependent on Indian imports. By pledging not to buy anything made in China, we can make that country weak,” Naik said.

“We will go to the people with this resolution that all Chinese projects should be banned. Narendra Modi’s dream is to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’. Until we do not stand on our feet, we cannot take on our enemy,” Naik said.

Source: IANS