Protesting farmer shoots himself dead at Singhu border

News Desk 1Published: 16th December 2020 7:52 pm IST
New Delhi, Dec 16 : As the farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws entered its 21st day, a 65-year-old farmer committed suicide at the Singhu border protest site on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana’s Karnal district.

The farmer left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

