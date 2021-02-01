Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6

By Mansoor|   Published: 1st February 2021 9:31 pm IST
New Delhi: Farmers clap and beat cans at a protest against PM Modis Man ki Baat programme, during their ongoing agitation over new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border here that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6.

They also alleged that farmers have been “ignored” in the Union Budget 2021-22, and water and power supply have been curtailed at their protest venues.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named ‘Tractor2Twitter’ have been restricted.

READ:  Twitter erupts in rage as MP HC rejects Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the “request of government authorities”.

He also claimed that the Union government has “reduced the allocation to agriculture sector” in this budget.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Published: 1st February 2021 9:31 pm IST
Back to top button