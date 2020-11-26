Protesting farmers keep Haryana, Delhi cops on toes

New Delhi, Nov 26 : The massive farmers’ protest march from Punjab to Delhi kept the Haryana and Delhi police forces on their toes on Thursday.

As Delhi Police at the Haryana border geared up to restrict the possible entry of farmers into the capital, their counterparts in Haryana were also tested as thousands of farmers, some armed with sticks and swords, flung barricades into a river, threw bricks at cops and physically pushed vehicles as they were stopped by Haryana Police on their way to protest in Delhi.

The farmers at Punjab-Haryana border were seen toppling barricades into a river and throwing bricks and stones as they clashed with the police. The protesters were also seen removing heavy barricades from their way as they braved tear gas shells and water cannons.

The Delhi Police started the preparations early and at Singhu border the police were seen putting up barbed wire and boulder barricades to stop farmers’ trolleys heading towards Delhi. In innovative tactics deployed by Delhi Police, the force also stationed trolleys filled with mud and sand to put up some weight on the roads in an effort to block the march of protesting farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Drones were also deployed to check the farmers’ march from a distance as senior police officers themselves kept vigil at the border areas.

“We are in constant touch with Haryana Police and every development is communicated to stop the march of farmers towards Delhi. We will take legal action if the farmers try to enter the capital,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

Tight vigil was seen at Singhu border, Faridabad border, Gurugram and also borders adjoining western Uttar Pradesh at Chilla border, DND and Ghazipur.

Not just highways, small lanes and roads were also blocked by Delhi Police to rule out the possibility of the farmers sneaking into the capital.

Due to the security checks in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram border and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border on Thursday.

Delhi Metro services from NCR stations towards Delhi will remain suspended on Friday as well.

“As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” DMRC tweeted.

A group of student activists from JNU, DU and AISA who went to join the farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar were also detained by the police on Thursday.

Some 500 farmers’ organisations from six states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Kerala – have been planning the November 26-27 march for two months to press the central government to repeal the recently-enacted farm laws.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.