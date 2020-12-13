Protesting farmers open makeshift gym at Singhu border

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 13th December 2020 7:15 pm IST

New Delhi: Amid the protest against newly enacted farm laws, farmers at the Singhu border opened a gym and invite others as well to use the makeshift facility.

“We have brought all the gym equipment and till the time central government does not agree on our demand, will do exercise at this location only,” a farmer, Jaspreet Singh told ANI on Saturday.

Jaspreet further added that those who are interested in doing work out at the gym can also join.

Endorsing the idea of the gym, Rupnagar-based Jaspreet said, “It is part of our daily routine so we decided to set up one here. People visit the gym according to their convenience.”

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer unions have rejected the proposal for changes in the laws made by the government and said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws.

Source: ANI

