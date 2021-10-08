Protestors cannot be silenced through murder: Varun Gandhi on Lakhimpur Kheri

BJP MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi has shared a “crystal clear” video clip showing an SUV mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, saying “protestors cannot be silenced through murder”.

“The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” he wrote in a tweet.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

Eight people died and several others were injured on October 3 after a speeding SUV mowed them down in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SUV reportedly belongs to Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is now facing a murder case in connection with the violence. Mishra has said that his son is innocent and that he was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident. However, the protesting farmers have alleged that the minister’s son deliberately ran through the vehicle which resulted in the death of eight persons, including a journalist.

Earlier, Varun Gandhi has shared another video clip of the incident and demanded that police immediately identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

“This video of vehicles deliberately crushing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri will shake anyone’s soul. Police should take cognisance of the video, identify the owners of these vehicles and their occupants, identify others involved in the incident and immediately arrest them,” Gandhi had said.

Varun Gandhi is the only prominent leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to openly criticise the violence and has demanded action against the perpetrators. He also wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that the farmers were killed, and sought action on the issue.

It is to be noted that Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the saffron party’s national executive whose team was reconstituted on Thursday by party president JP Nadda.

His stance on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue is being seen as a reason behind his removal from the BJP’s executive committee.