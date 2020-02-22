Protestors’ killing: Yogi, ex-DGP make contradictory statements

A+ A-

By Kulsum Mustafa

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has no love lost for those protesting against the CAA, NRC. He has said so in all his public meetings and as star election campaigner for BJP in the Delhi elections. But he was caught on the wrong foot when he addressed the state assembly on 19th February, on the same subject and claimed that none of those killed in the protests were shot by the police. The then state police chief, O P Singh, had accepted on 27th December 2019, that one person was killed in police firing. The chief minister is under fire by the Opposition for presenting wrong facts before the House.

Marne ko ayenge to zinda kaisey jaaeygay: Yogi

In his address, spewing venom on the protestors Yogi had expressed no remorse on the 22 lives lost in the protest. Showing no sympathy for those shot dead Yogi told the house “ Marne ko ayenge to zinda kaisey jaaeygay (If they come to die how can they go back alive).”

Instead he chose to praise the state police for their commendable task in dealing with the protestors and that there were no riots in the state despite these protests.

But it seems that in his zeal to pat the police for their commendable task of dealing with the protestors Yogi even failed to check his facts.

The truth is that the then DGP of state, and one of Yogi’s blue eyed boy, Mr. O P Singh, had on 27th December 2019, accepted in an exclusive interview to a leading English magazine that one person was killed in Bijnore in police.

*New Delhi, 27th December 2020: India Today Web Desk

Police firing killed 1, others may be dead due to their own illegal weapons: UP DGP

It is clear that one of the two is not speaking the truth, the chronology is not correct.

Seems Yogi has given the Opposition a big opportunity to confront him. It remains to be seen if the Opposition uses it to the fullest or not.

Recovery notices to be challenged in Court

Meanwhile, there is more trouble coming Yogi’s way. The 28 protestors who have been sent public property damage recovery notices of Rs 63 Lakhs are getting ready to challenge it in the Court of law. Earlier on February 16, Rs one crore notices were sent to 114 protestors, including Poet and Congress member Imran Pratapgarhi.

Advocate Mohd Shoeb, whose name figures in the list of 28 calls Yogi’s move to issue these notices totally arbitrary, unconstitutional and one which is totally anti- people.

Former Director General Police, social activist S R Darapuri, whose name also figures in the list says that it is totally unjustified. He said the authorities has proved them all guilty without as much as giving them a chance to present their case. He said that he was under house arrest since December 18, 2020 so the question of him damaging public property or participating in the protest did not arise.

“Of course I am against this black law, and I have a right to my opinion and also to protest,” said Darapuri adding that they will not buckle down under pressure.

They are getting ready to file a joint petition as and when they receive the notices. Till now the names figure in the list prepared by the state authorities.